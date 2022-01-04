Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Cousins Properties worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE CUZ opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

