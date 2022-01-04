Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

ILCG opened at $71.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.55. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.41 and a 1-year high of $73.77.

