Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 568 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 147,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 272,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,201,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,186,000 after purchasing an additional 31,829 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 284,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 68,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $74.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.60. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

