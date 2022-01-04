Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,837 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 111,779.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 53,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after acquiring an additional 266,863 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.