Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Up 6.4%

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $20.83. 149,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,628,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRA. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.83%.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $227,694.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,941 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,210 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

