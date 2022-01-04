Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.54 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $43.46 or 0.00093723 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $9.83 billion and $2.54 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 60.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,431.60 or 1.00137672 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00034942 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.55 or 0.00993252 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00025524 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 226,226,028 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

