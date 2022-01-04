Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,009,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,586 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $127,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 37.4% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,580,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,931,000 after buying an additional 270,941 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 37.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

