Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Gap Down to $30.78

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.78, but opened at $28.50. Core & Main shares last traded at $27.68, with a volume of 3,180 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CNM. Citigroup lowered shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Get Core & Main alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Core & Main Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,826,000. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Company Profile (NYSE:CNM)

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.