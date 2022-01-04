ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.61.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 166,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $656,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $51,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,043,799 shares of company stock worth $4,478,790. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,408,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WISH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.22. The company had a trading volume of 23,020,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,719,129. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 91.67%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

