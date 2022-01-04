Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $252.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.06, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.74. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $253.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

