Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,709 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 11,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 16,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $2,406,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,223. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Bank of America started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

