Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 215 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in NetApp by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $92.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.11.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

