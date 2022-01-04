Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.53% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5,521.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $57.34.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.