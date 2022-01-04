Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 5.47% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UFEB opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

