Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 18,486 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,486 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.32% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USXF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 156.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $175,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $39.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.114 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

