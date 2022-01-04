Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 577 Shares of FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FCF US Quality ETF were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTAC. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 30,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:TTAC opened at $55.05 on Tuesday. FCF US Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.29.

