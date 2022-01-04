Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,299 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MP. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 37.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after acquiring an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 549.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 747,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after acquiring an additional 632,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MP Materials stock opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12 and a beta of 3.46.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

