Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) Short Interest Down 79.2% in December

Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A (NYSE:CLBR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the November 30th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE CLBR remained flat at $$9.65 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68. Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

Get Colombier Acquisition Corp - Class A alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,085,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colombier Acquisition Corp – Class A during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Colombier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Colombier Acquisition Corp. is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Colombier Acquisition Corp - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colombier Acquisition Corp - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.