Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Shares of CL opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.56.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

