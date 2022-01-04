Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

