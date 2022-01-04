Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cognex by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $470,102,000 after buying an additional 343,364 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cognex by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,284,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,516,000 after acquiring an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,001,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,202,000 after acquiring an additional 145,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $76.93 on Tuesday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $72.85 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.16.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

