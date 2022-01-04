CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given New $19.00 Price Target at UBS Group

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. 84,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,306. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Amundi purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,061,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,312,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,534,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,733,004,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,830,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,211 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

