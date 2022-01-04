Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Clicks Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99. Clicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

Get Clicks Group alerts:

About Clicks Group

Clicks Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the retail trade of healthcare products. It operates through the Retail and Distribution segments. The Retail segment comprises Clicks, health, beauty, and homeware retailer; Claire’s, retailer of jewellery and accessories; GNC, retailer of health and wellness products; Musica, retailer of entertainment-related merchandise; and The Body Shop, which offers toiletries, cosmetics, gifting and grooming, with stores in the Republic of South Africa, Namibia, Swaziland, Botswana, and Lesotho.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Clicks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clicks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.