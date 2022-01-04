ClariVest Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 0.8% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $186.21 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $192.68. The stock has a market cap of $208.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.14 and its 200-day moving average is $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.91.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

