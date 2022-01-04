ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 498 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $68,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $448,238,974. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,901.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,037.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,927.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,806.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.