ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 177,010 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 177,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Amundi bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $240,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,762 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

ENB stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

