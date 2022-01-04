ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $10.06 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 30,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNI opened at $122.03 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.92. The stock has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

