ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $8.15 Million Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 139.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $314.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.95 and its 200 day moving average is $267.48. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.16 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

