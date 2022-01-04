ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $17.55 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,744 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $17,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $387,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

SSNC opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

