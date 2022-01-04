Citizens National Bank Trust Department Reduces Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department owned about 0.07% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUV opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.63. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

