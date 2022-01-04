Citizens National Bank Trust Department Purchases 272 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

UNP opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $253.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.