Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,287,383,000 after acquiring an additional 300,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after acquiring an additional 160,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,643,000 after acquiring an additional 387,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $205.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.31.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

