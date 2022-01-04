Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 436 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in eBay were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 8.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 16.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,573 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 27.1% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,449 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 30.9% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,837 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 177,271 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $25,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,165 shares of company stock worth $6,202,131. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

eBay stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average is $71.18. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.95%.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.