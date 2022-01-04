Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $331,000 in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

NYSE SNA opened at $213.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.77. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $165.88 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

