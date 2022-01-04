Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys New Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

