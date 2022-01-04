Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires Shares of 7,206 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,490 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,775,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,783,000 after acquiring an additional 620,482 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,335,000 after acquiring an additional 370,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,219,000 after acquiring an additional 340,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Z opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -72.92 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $92,720.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $123,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728 in the last three months. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.