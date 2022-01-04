Citigroup Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $218.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $207.81.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $186.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day moving average of $167.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $111.82 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 9,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

