Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Shares Down 1.9%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR) shares were down 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 40.60 ($0.55). Approximately 29,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 739,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.40 ($0.56).

The firm has a market cap of £169.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.01.

Circassia Group Company Profile (LON:CIR)

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

