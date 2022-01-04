Cim LLC Purchases 45,937 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cim LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,937 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000.

ISTB opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.96. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $51.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

