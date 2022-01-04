Cim LLC Buys 72 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 2.7% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Booking by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,484.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,342.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,303.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,745.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

