Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.69

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 3425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIAN. VTB Capital began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.80 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.19.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

