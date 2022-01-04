Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,466,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $101.71 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

