Chilton Investment Co. LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 60.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $395,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.93.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $167.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average of $157.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The company has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

