Chilton Investment Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $54.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

