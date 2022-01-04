Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 504 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $461.10 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.16 and its 200 day moving average is $443.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

