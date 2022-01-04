Chilton Investment Co. LLC Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,462,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,757.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5,430.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,165.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,885.00 and a 12-month high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $65.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,359.25.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

