Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

NYSE DG opened at $235.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

