Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $1 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 24.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AZO stock opened at $2,045.11 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,916.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,717.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,951.65.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.