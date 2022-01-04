Chilton Investment Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $260.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

