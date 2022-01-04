Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $119.10. 220,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,482,854. The company has a market cap of $229.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.66. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.